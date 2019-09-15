Alps Advisors Boosted Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position By $2.20 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 9,033 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 980,139 shares with $239.16 million value, down from 989,172 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $221.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE

Alps Advisors Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 143,250 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 3.19 million shares with $37.56 million value, up from 3.05 million last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $14.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97M shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 764 shares. Merian Global (Uk) accumulated 79,064 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 74,645 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 6,234 shares. Founders Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,127 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stearns Financial Ser Gru Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 939 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 70,678 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 66,238 shares. Sol Capital owns 17,804 shares. 24,100 were accumulated by Argent. Country Club Trust Company Na owns 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,535 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd, California-based fund reported 5,215 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 12.79% above currents $233.61 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 6,556 shares to 703,947 valued at $136.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 6,115 shares and now owns 879,525 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 31,404 shares to 500,687 valued at $106.73 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) stake by 45,706 shares and now owns 366,611 shares. A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.81 million shares. Clark Estates Ny invested in 0.38% or 200,000 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Co, Michigan-based fund reported 62,624 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Co reported 1,373 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt owns 2,638 shares. Conning invested in 0.01% or 13,813 shares. West Family Invs accumulated 2.59 million shares or 7.65% of the stock. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 213,400 shares. Menta Cap Limited owns 63,637 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 41,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Inc holds 0.19% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 53,268 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 123 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

