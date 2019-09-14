Alpinvest Partners Bv Position in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Trimmed by $419,375; Motco Upped Southern Co. (SO) Holding by $419,100; Share Value Rose

Motco increased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 180.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,847 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655,000, up from 4,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 64,157 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company holds 51,130 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) invested in 1.38% or 20,957 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 9,200 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,970 shares. Heritage Mgmt owns 8,302 shares. Korea stated it has 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moon Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 12,093 shares in its portfolio. Howard Cap Management has 8,364 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.76% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cipher Lp invested in 0.53% or 112,212 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Prudential Inc invested in 0.25% or 2.94M shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.14% or 66,188 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Limited Term Tax Exempt Admiral Shs (VMLUX) by 40,301 shares to 624,348 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usaa Tax Exempt Long Term Fund (USTEX) by 87,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,346 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42M for 13.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust reported 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Lubar And Com owns 15.83% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 2.79 million shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 33,217 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 144,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). 5,192 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Highlander Cap Lc reported 750 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,349 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 177,793 shares. Oldfield Prns Llp invested in 133,670 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited reported 46,411 shares.