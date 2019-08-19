Alpinvest Partners Bv Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 3.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $144.01. About 794,348 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 25,039 shares to 75,117 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Capital Prns Llc has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Gp holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,720 shares. Violich Mgmt Inc holds 225,382 shares. Northside Cap Ltd Company holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,485 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 140,258 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Com has 3,260 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 323,490 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,515 shares. Bangor Bancorporation holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,649 shares. Srb has invested 19.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guyasuta Advisors Inc owns 350,625 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,929 are owned by Daiwa Securities. Cypress Funds Lc owns 270,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Sky Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 3,756 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hartford Mgmt reported 815 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 84,000 shares. Conning reported 16,965 shares. Everence Capital stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 139,578 shares. Middleton And Ma accumulated 98,825 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Com invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 60,830 shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3,728 shares to 16,259 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC).