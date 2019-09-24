Alpinvest Partners Bv Holding in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Crow Point Partners Increased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $5.74 Million as Valuation Declined

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 71,465 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 100,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 600,775 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,216 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 61,099 were reported by Hourglass Cap Ltd Llc. Coldstream Cap Mngmt accumulated 70,166 shares. Freestone Capital Llc reported 106,351 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 17,101 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability reported 26,080 shares stake. Amp Capital Investors owns 1.65M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Company holds 0.22% or 1.15 million shares. Nomura holds 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 287,863 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Mgmt Llc has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Wealth Prtn Llc holds 0.69% or 78,835 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest reported 2.2% stake. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Company reported 4,142 shares stake. Amica Mutual Communication holds 1.15% or 158,677 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2,930 shares to 2,773 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 95,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,750 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0% or 7,068 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 251,843 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Parametric Port Associate Llc owns 40,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 50,786 shares. Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 612,016 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Sterling Capital Limited Liability accumulated 195,339 shares. Blackrock owns 1.12M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 55,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,369 are held by Petrus Lta. Jasper Ridge Prns Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Bessemer Gp invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 768 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1.36 million shares.