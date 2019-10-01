Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Trimmed Position in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) as Valuation Rose; Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) by $2.03 Million

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 23,004 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 112,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 941,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.79M, up from 829,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 877,505 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Interest Gru holds 12,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 300,379 were reported by State Street. Citigroup invested in 0% or 5,192 shares. Harbourvest Prns Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,044 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,933 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,604 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 612,016 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 50,786 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 3,630 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 66,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 7,307 shares stake. Strs Ohio has 96,200 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 10,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0% or 251,843 shares.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,403 shares to 95,395 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,449 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 104.79 million shares or 4.47% less from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 198,031 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments reported 535,161 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 66,310 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 21,188 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 30,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 55,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 17,438 shares. Bamco New York invested in 0% or 30,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Davidson Advisors holds 1.85% or 941,632 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp reported 20,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.03% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). South Dakota Council invested 0.04% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). D E Shaw Com Incorporated owns 1.23M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.