Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Trimmed Its Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Stake by $419,375; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Federated Investors Pa (FII) as Market Valuation Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 60,832 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 354,300 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25,350 shares to 241,925 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.