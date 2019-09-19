Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Its Stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by $419,375 as Stock Rose; Cna Financial Has Increased Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $655,446; Share Price Declined

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 29,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 128,869 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 99,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 14.89M shares traded or 3.23% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 64,429 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Limited Company holds 40,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Morgan Stanley reported 7,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 32,863 shares. Hillsdale Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Stepstone Grp Inc Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,879 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 33,031 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company has 195,339 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 7,068 shares. Alpinvest Bv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 34,029 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). 1.36M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 612,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,900 shares to 166,500 shares, valued at $22.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,300 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.