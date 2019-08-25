Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.42 Million; Tenor Capital Management Increases Holding in Gopro (GPRO)

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 3.03 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Intll Grp Inc accumulated 73,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,024 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 12,767 shares. Principal Finance Inc stated it has 15,940 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 14,818 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 207,656 shares. Citigroup accumulated 184,110 shares. 100 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Nomura has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 4,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Enterprise Fin Corp has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

