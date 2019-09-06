Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Bell State Bank & Trust Cut General Mls (GIS) Stake by $365,160; Share Value Rose

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 76,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 83,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 2.56 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber Inc, Texas-based fund reported 56,970 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,759 are owned by D Scott Neal. Overbrook has 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,235 shares. Richard C Young Comm Ltd invested in 47,957 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 2.29% or 129,564 shares in its portfolio. Zweig reported 183,981 shares. Whetstone Cap Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 323,490 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 2.74 million shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 31.62 million shares. Moreover, American State Bank has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,702 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16.55 million shares. 15,351 were accumulated by Diker Mngmt Ltd Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,649 are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mufg Americas holds 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 35,189 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 240,693 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 26,578 shares. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 6,459 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Andra Ap accumulated 129,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 1,405 shares. St Germain D J reported 316,931 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Essex Fin invested in 5,919 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 5,132 are owned by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,205 shares. King Wealth has 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,534 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 414,368 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69 million for 17.58 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 43,612 shares to 86,505 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

