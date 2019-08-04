Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.42 Million; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76M, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 25,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 1.04M shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $85.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.84M shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).