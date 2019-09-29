Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Its Position in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by $419,375 as Market Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 6,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 52,880 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, down from 59,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 75,175 shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 11.14 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 71,768 shares to 319,749 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.