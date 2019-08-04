Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Share Value Rose; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose While Tctc Holdings Lowered Its Holding by $3.55 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 34,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 56,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.87 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj holds 52,191 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 90,714 shares stake. Garrison Bradford Assocs Incorporated accumulated 7,600 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 3.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Torray Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 195,038 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 439,336 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Company reported 41,598 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,021 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 61,025 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,860 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virtu Finance Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 56,730 shares. 1.14 million were accumulated by Advisers Limited Liability. Green Square Capital Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,024 shares. Suncoast Equity invested 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares to 66,022 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Limited invested in 9,052 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1,826 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 43 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.26% or 65,985 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Illinois-based Tru Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whitnell And accumulated 20,466 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Twin Capital Management owns 81,280 shares. 4.03 million are owned by Pershing Square Cap Management Lp. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Com reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,324 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.88 million activity. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. 6,428 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $966,713 were sold by Ayala John.

