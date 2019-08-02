Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.42 Million; Cypress Asset Management Cut Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 46,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 52,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 1.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 9.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.