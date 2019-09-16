Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Cut By $419,375 Its Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Position; Star Gas Partners LP (SGU) Has 2.18 Sentiment

Star Gas Partners LP (SGU) investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 37 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 17 decreased and sold equity positions in Star Gas Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 17.44 million shares, up from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Star Gas Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 24.

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) stake by 71.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)’s stock rose 6.35%. The Alpinvest Partners Bv holds 34,029 shares with $192,000 value, down from 117,904 last quarter. Hallador Energy Company now has $129.47 million valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 46,566 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Associates reported 0.03% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Geode Limited invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). 40,779 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Llc. Citigroup has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Century invested in 0% or 28,985 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) or 46,411 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn invested in 0% or 33,217 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 136,060 shares. Northern Tru owns 251,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 133,670 are held by Oldfield Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Cannell Peter B & Company has invested 0.03% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Inc reported 13,545 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Harbourvest Prns Limited has 0.03% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG).

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 17.54% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. for 2.96 million shares. Lubar & Co. Inc owns 1.25 million shares or 12.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moab Capital Partners Llc has 6.67% invested in the company for 2.05 million shares. The New York-based Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Central Securities Corp, a New York-based fund reported 560,092 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 39,229 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Star Gas Partners, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services well-known provider to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $463.24 million. The firm also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 71,000 clients on a delivery only basis. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. In addition, it installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing.

