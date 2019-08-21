Alpinvest Partners Bv Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.42 Million; Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Holding Raised by Zebra Capital Management Llc

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 85,782 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 4.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 4,881 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 1.58% or 661,645 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,665 shares. 63,583 are owned by First Mercantile. Moreover, Culbertson A N And Inc has 4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sns Grp Ltd reported 35,844 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 2.9% or 2.99 million shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 2.14% or 238,006 shares. David R Rahn Inc has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,733 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 27,236 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,850 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Friess Associates Ltd Company has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sather Financial Gru invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,410 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,766 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 400,629 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 211,518 shares stake. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Shamrock Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 7,852 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.09% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 112,320 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,192 shares. 8,180 were reported by Hendley Company. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 296,409 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 231,765 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 413 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waddell Reed holds 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 190,831 shares. M&T Bankshares invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Thrivent For Lutherans has 71,997 shares.