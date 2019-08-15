Alpinvest Partners Bv Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Ctc Cut Stake

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma reported 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 72,712 shares. Kempen Capital Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 51,867 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 6.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.29M shares. Hightower Trust Lta holds 3.45% or 227,567 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Commercial Bank Na holds 74,463 shares. 60,000 are held by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Company. 163,778 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Fruth Management accumulated 25,881 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Colony Group Limited Co has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 1.93% or 14,195 shares. State Street accumulated 2.88% or 313.11M shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 1,022 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Co reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Lc owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 456 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dubuque Comml Bank Trust invested in 0% or 25 shares. Financial Counselors Inc stated it has 14,087 shares. 3,000 are owned by Gruss. Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.33% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moore Mgmt LP holds 1.49% or 135,000 shares. Northeast Management reported 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marietta Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 2,910 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 0.3% or 58,082 shares. Capital Guardian Tru holds 82,207 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 510,595 shares to 741,860 shares, valued at $123.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) by 13,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.