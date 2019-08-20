Alpinvest Partners Bv Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $3.42 Million; Castle Brands Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Shorts Raised By 11.55%

Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) had an increase of 11.55% in short interest. ROX’s SI was 8.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.55% from 7.50 million shares previously. With 546,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s short sellers to cover ROX’s short positions. The SI to Castle Brands Inc Castle Brands Inc’s float is 9.24%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5213. About 125,252 shares traded. Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) has declined 54.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROX News: 19/04/2018 – CASTLE BRANDS – PURPOSE OF NOTE AMENDMENT WAS TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE ON 11 PCT SUBORDINATED NOTE FROM MARCH 15, 2019 UNTIL SEPTEMBER 15, 2020; 24/04/2018 – Castle Brands Short-Interest Ratio Rises 85% to 44 Days; 19/04/2018 CASTLE BRANDS SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN 11% SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2019, DATED MARCH 29, 2017 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Castle Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROX)

Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Castle Brands Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq" published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Castle Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Castle Brands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Castle Brands Recapitalizes Balance Sheet, Substantially Expands and Extends Credit Facility and Significantly Lowers Interest Expense – Yahoo Finance" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Castle Brands Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Castle Brands Inc. develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $88.77 million. The Company’s product categories include rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Goslings rum, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, Goslings Dark Â‘n Stormy, JeffersonÂ’s, JeffersonÂ’s Reserve, JeffersonÂ’s Ocean Aged at Sea, JeffersonÂ’s Wine Finish Collection, JeffersonÂ’s The Manhattan, JeffersonÂ’s ChefÂ’s Collaboration, JeffersonÂ’s Wood Experiment, Jefferson's Presidential Select, JeffersonÂ’s Straight Rye, Pallini, Clontarf, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Brady's, Boru, Tierras, Celtic Honey, Gozio, The Arran Malt, The Robert Burns, and Machrie Moor brands through a network of wholesale distributors and state-operated agencies.

