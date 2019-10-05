Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut Its Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Holding by $419,375; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.91 million market cap company. It closed at $3.27 lastly. It is down 21.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 148.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 14,753 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 5,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 16,284 shares to 5,666 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,957 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 0.53% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parsons Capital Ri owns 0.59% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 74,551 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.11% or 85,288 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,131 shares. The New York-based Amer International Grp has invested 1.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Doliver Lp reported 13,426 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited has 3.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Affinity Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rodgers Brothers has invested 2.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lord Abbett And Ltd reported 325,406 shares. 2,839 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 5,600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 128,573 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,489 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Harbourvest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Ameritas Inv reported 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 7,307 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,385 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Creative Planning. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 17,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 33,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 10,578 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 66,461 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 2,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 13,525 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance reported 0% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG).