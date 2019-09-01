Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $893,389; Shares Declined; Conagra Foods (CAG) Stock Declined While Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake by $8.15 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 91.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 301,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 27,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 329,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 49,324 shares to 92,682 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 34,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT).

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $193.68M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.