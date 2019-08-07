Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $734,800; Shorts at SMARTMETRIC (SMME) Lowered By 12.33%

SMARTMETRIC INC (OTCMKTS:SMME) had a decrease of 12.33% in short interest. SMME’s SI was 6,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.33% from 7,300 shares previously. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0315. About 429,751 shares traded or 252.08% up from the average. SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMME) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 12.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 30,200 shares with $5.05M value, down from 34,600 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $116.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 907,400 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 5,100 shares to 11,500 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 35,069 shares and now owns 101,579 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 304,842 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp stated it has 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brighton Jones Ltd Co holds 6,559 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 910,919 shares. 9,066 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Scholtz & Com Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,674 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc has 0.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 10,736 are held by Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.65% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 43,750 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kames Capital Public Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 964,413 were reported by Merian Global (Uk) Ltd. Moreover, Telemus Ltd has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,350 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).