Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Price Rose; Winfield Associates Has Lifted Position in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) as Stock Rose

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 8,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 67,748 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 266,476 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 241,154 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, James Investment Research has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Picton Mahoney Asset holds 1.65% or 302,480 shares in its portfolio. Mcdonald Investors Ca owns 15.3% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.56M shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.01% or 26,470 shares. Burney reported 13,512 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 129,912 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 53,327 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.2% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited accumulated 299,300 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Family Firm holds 0.24% or 3,966 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 9,444 shares. Winslow Limited Liability Corp holds 1.55% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mngmt owns 369 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 18,020 were accumulated by Wellington Shields & Limited Liability. Regions Fincl reported 186,701 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru holds 11,025 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & Communication holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,570 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,188 shares. Kames Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 15,209 shares. Cna Finance Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 1,600 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct holds 0.13% or 4,646 shares. Scholtz & Limited Liability owns 4,674 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 48,325 shares stake.

