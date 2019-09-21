Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed Its Haemonetics (HAE) Position as Market Value Rose; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Its South St (SSB) Holding by $1.78 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 39.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 38,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 62,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 198,548 shares traded or 25.71% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 2,277 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 5,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 904,064 shares traded or 140.68% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 1.96M shares to 32.29 million shares, valued at $202.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 645,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 9.02% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.33 per share. SSB’s profit will be $49.52M for 13.11 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 9,700 shares to 40,050 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05M for 45.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

