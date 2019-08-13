Alpine Woods Capital Investors Stake In Centene Del (CNC) Was Upped; Blackrock (BLK) Holder Colony Group Decreased Stake

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 4.07 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 2,693 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 5,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $425.33. About 815,431 shares traded or 64.11% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Add Three Executives as Independent Directors; 10/04/2018 – BlackRock’s gun-free funds show ethical investing is a good bet; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names General Atlantic CEO William Ford to Board; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Statement re Privacy Policy; 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MILLER: RATES WILL MOVE `MODESTLY HIGHER’; 04/05/2018 – Blackrock’s Rieder Says Jobs Numbers Won’t Change Fed (Video); 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder warns on complacency over Chinese tech; 05/03/2018 – BLACKROCK LIFTS ARKEMA STAKE TO 10.04%: AMF; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management owns 28,807 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp has 45,664 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.26% or 33.04 million shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 24,960 shares. Covington Mngmt holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 66 shares. Axa reported 0.09% stake. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,188 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 1.81M shares. Frontier Inv holds 6,940 shares. 15,528 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability Co. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,014 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maverick has invested 2.74% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 27,736 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 42,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,010 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 15.00 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

