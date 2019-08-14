Alpine Woods Capital Investors Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake By $615,342; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 35.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc acquired 2,254 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 8,664 shares with $2.37M value, up from 6,410 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $109.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.2. About 756,558 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary

Among 4 analysts covering Cairn Energy (LON:CNE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cairn Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 25 with “Speculative Buy”. See Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 210.00 Initiates Starts

02/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 271.00 New Target: GBX 268.00 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 157.00 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 380.00 New Target: GBX 225.00 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 157.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TMO in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $305 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 114,129 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 210,545 shares. Centurylink Invest Management stated it has 6,796 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Accredited holds 1,159 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.32% or 28,627 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 8,570 shares. Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.93% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Ent Finance Svcs Corporation has 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 48,891 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Qs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 15,896 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 747 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 65,666 shares or 7.32% of the stock. Allstate Corp holds 0.3% or 40,604 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 1,500 shares to 2,527 valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd stake by 125,000 shares and now owns 276,559 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 6.98% or GBX 11.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 158.7. About 1.18M shares traded. Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company has market cap of 935.56 million GBP. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

