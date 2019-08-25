Alpine Woods Capital Investors Raised Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; CORUS ENTERTAINMT (CJREF) Shorts Lowered By 19.45%

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 25.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc acquired 7,600 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 37,660 shares with $2.00 million value, up from 30,060 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

CORUS ENTERTAINMT INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had a decrease of 19.45% in short interest. CJREF’s SI was 549,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.45% from 682,200 shares previously. With 30,300 avg volume, 18 days are for CORUS ENTERTAINMT INCORPORATED (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s short sellers to cover CJREF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.1084 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5862. About 3,168 shares traded. Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $71.17’s average target is 59.15% above currents $44.72 stock price. Centene Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 22. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 119,048 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Victory holds 0.07% or 606,514 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 661,306 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd reported 134,513 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% stake. Tiverton Asset holds 0.51% or 223,120 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 384,461 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 23,814 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs reported 45,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 6,252 shares. Palisade Management Limited Company Nj holds 0.51% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 300,995 shares. Prudential owns 417,557 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 1,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 399,788 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $768.00 million. It operates through two divisions, Television and Radio. It currently has negative earnings. The Television segment operates 45 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.