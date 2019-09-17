Alpine Woods Capital Investors Position in Haemonetics (HAE) Trimmed by $361,320 as Stock Value Rose; As Splunk (SPLK) Shares Rose, Holder American National Insurance Company Has Lowered Holding by $2.41 Million

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 2,277 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 5,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.05. About 275,526 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 19,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 38,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, down from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 2.25 million shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,448 shares to 16,559 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Haemonetics (HAE) Management Highlights From SMID Conference – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.90 million activity.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.04M for 44.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 3,084 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 118,019 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 5.60 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 13,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Eminence Lp owns 880,219 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 578,970 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 13,000 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability holds 5,763 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 84,919 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 11,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Aqr Ltd Com holds 0.09% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 671,631 shares. Captrust Financial has 25 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Splunk Stock Dropped 17.4% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shareholders Booked A 91% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.