Alpine Woods Capital Investors Maintains Holding in Centene Del (CNC); As Ametek New (AME) Market Valuation Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Raised Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 45,060 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 37,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.68 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 119.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 26,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 48,013 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 21,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 1.22 million shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 405,127 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 231,741 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Enterprise Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Svcs Communication Ma has 0.24% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Northpointe invested in 1.27% or 44,203 shares. The Michigan-based Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 1.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Korea Inv has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 36,960 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.02% or 6,146 shares in its portfolio. Charter Comm has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Johnson Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 15,259 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The France-based Axa has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Advisory Network Llc holds 0.01% or 984 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0.07% or 1.43 million shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 39,553 shares to 45,497 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 43,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,186 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 17,407 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,340 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).