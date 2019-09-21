Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $692,000 as Stock Rose; As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Value Rose, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Increased Position

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,152 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 13,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.27M for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,400 shares to 45,060 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 22,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,900 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 5.90M shares. Macquarie Group holds 24,907 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 45,879 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 6,276 shares. 3,016 are owned by Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Co. Hartford Invest Management owns 6,088 shares. Wafra Inc holds 0.53% or 45,266 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 79 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 564,003 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 43,014 shares. The California-based Bender Robert & Assoc has invested 4.49% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Covington Cap stated it has 23 shares. Stifel owns 105,921 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : WDAY, ULTA, COO, MRVL, YEXT, AMBA, MESO, AOBC – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ulta Salon (ULTA) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c; Lowers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Stock Is Beginning to Look Pretty Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.