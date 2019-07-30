Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $403,500 as Stock Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Declined While Md Sass Investors Services Lowered Its Position by $7.43 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 928,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 11.13M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,527 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $355.43. About 645,806 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 18.75 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Llc reported 1,037 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Co owns 1,356 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3,281 are owned by Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc. Canal Ins Commerce holds 3.67% or 40,093 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 12,286 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.13% or 126,357 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 23,561 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2.13M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.04% or 632 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,954 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 197 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 9,015 shares. Parsec Financial Management reported 1,621 shares stake. Tompkins has 0.09% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Waddell Reed Fin invested in 491,819 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.