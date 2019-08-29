Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Position; Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Shorts Up By 12.07%

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) stake by 79.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,100 shares as Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL)’s stock declined 2.05%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 11,500 shares with $1.67M value, up from 6,400 last quarter. Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc now has $6.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 251,596 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) had an increase of 12.07% in short interest. BLFS’s SI was 940,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.07% from 839,400 shares previously. With 176,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s short sellers to cover BLFS’s short positions. The SI to Biolife Solutions Inc’s float is 7.29%. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 77,700 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions

Among 2 analysts covering BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioLife Solutions has $24 highest and $18 lowest target. $21’s average target is 5.32% above currents $19.94 stock price. BioLife Solutions had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, March 15. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.01, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 141.10% more from 4.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 16,290 shares stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Spears Abacus Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,600 shares stake. First Manhattan accumulated 3,085 shares. Essex Management Co Lc reported 301,682 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 20,524 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 522,621 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 0% or 433 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 14,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Limited Liability Company has 103,109 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). 9,558 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America De. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 22,400 shares stake. Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 69,692 shares.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $400.85 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 146.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability reported 4,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Alps accumulated 2,868 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 21,894 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 9,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 608,421 are owned by Fil. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation owns 138,962 shares. Raymond James accumulated 38,398 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.13% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 122,913 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Jefferies Grp has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Nordea Inv reported 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). South Dakota Investment Council holds 7,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River has $170 highest and $145 lowest target. $157’s average target is 21.41% above currents $129.31 stock price. Charles River had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. The stock of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Jefferies.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,000 shares to 3,010 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 6,700 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was reduced too.