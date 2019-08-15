Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Stake; Venator Capital Management LTD Increased Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stake

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 25.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc acquired 7,600 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 37,660 shares with $2.00M value, up from 30,060 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $19.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 976,679 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) stake by 21.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd acquired 4,034 shares as Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO)’s stock rose 40.91%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 22,500 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 18,466 last quarter. Cavco Inds Inc Del now has $1.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 20,632 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 273 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Aqr Mgmt Lc owns 4,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,338 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Amer International Group Inc invested in 6,464 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,559 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 24,134 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 17,552 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 13,734 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 2,070 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 13,193 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 150,139 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 5,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cavco Industries Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Destiny Homes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cavco Industries Announces the Planned Acquisition of Destiny Homes – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Rare Bargain Stocks I’ve Got My Eye Onâ€¦ – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,400 shares to 30,200 valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd stake by 125,000 shares and now owns 276,559 shares. Twilio Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated reported 265,134 shares. Nordea Ab reported 389,672 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wright Service accumulated 33,721 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 7,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Charter Tru, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,059 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa, France-based fund reported 479,731 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 49,760 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 84,193 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 0.36% or 20,230 shares in its portfolio. 23,169 are owned by B And T Management Dba Alpha Management.