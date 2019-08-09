Alpine Woods Capital Investors Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) Valuation Rose While Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 353 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $15.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.13. About 1.89 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.92. About 410,516 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,993 shares to 37,146 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN) by 48,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,649 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 11,266 shares. Greenlight Cap holds 2.7% or 659,425 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 0.91% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 23,859 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 16,891 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 84,400 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 43,125 shares. Comerica National Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 59,748 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Gru One Trading LP owns 9,072 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Td Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,605 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 19,838 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,559 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).