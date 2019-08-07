Alpine Woods Capital Investors Holds Position in Ecolab (ECL); Biomarin Pharmac (BMRN) Share Price Declined While Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,937 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $197.66. About 268,133 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmac Inc (BMRN) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 80,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 91,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 232,077 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Management holds 9,295 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,773 were accumulated by Saturna Capital. 56,869 are held by Woodstock. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Com owns 38,507 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.47% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested in 1,843 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dubuque Bancorp And reported 13,134 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc invested in 3.16% or 809,648 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 25,250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 62,994 shares. Beaumont Fin Partners Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 413 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baxter Bros stated it has 0.33% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BioMarin (BMRN) Shares Down on Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Sangamo Therapeutics Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Be Disappointed With Their 32% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BioMarin (BMRN) to File for Hemophilia A Candidate in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Com has 222,086 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust owns 7,910 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 334,400 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 18,389 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.03% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,566 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 253 were reported by First Personal Fincl Ser. Argentiere Ag holds 1.62% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 42,000 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0% or 40,387 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Llc reported 0.01% stake. Appleton Prns Inc Ma invested 0.08% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 0% stake. Jnba Finance Advisors stated it has 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11,250 shares to 436,140 shares, valued at $28.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 615,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB).