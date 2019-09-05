Alpine Woods Capital Investors Holding in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Lowered as Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Increased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $38.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.12. About 2.53 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,527 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $367.69. About 451,365 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 353 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Llc has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh stated it has 5,757 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemical Natl Bank reported 1.27% stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 2,781 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.35% stake. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,971 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 73,679 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,665 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.63% or 38,713 shares. Weitz Inv holds 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15,500 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 67,070 shares stake. Lincoln Natl reported 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 814 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.08% or 8,304 shares. 79 were reported by Motco. The California-based Planning Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 1,439 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Limited Liability. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co has 755 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Hawaii has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,069 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 805,087 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,395 shares. 5,242 are held by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Ally Financial holds 0.26% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 5,000 shares. Gp Incorporated holds 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 57,133 shares. 6,763 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 24,736 shares. Park Oh holds 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 1,574 shares. Prudential Plc has 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).