Alpine Woods Capital Investors Holding in Mastec (MTZ) Lowered by $545,700 as Stock Price Rose; Carret Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $468,018 as Share Price Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,234 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $216.55. About 2.67M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861,000, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 248,720 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,003 shares to 8,003 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.32M for 9.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why MasTec (MTZ) Stock is a Must Buy at the Moment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MasTec Inc (MTZ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec (MTZ) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,650 shares to 89,867 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UnitedHealthcare’s 2020 Medicare Plans Offer More Ways to Help People Stay Healthy and Save Money – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Challenges Abound For This Healthcare ETF – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 27, 2019.