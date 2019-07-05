Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Trimmed Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $935,376; Reik & Co Stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Has Upped by $312,650

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 51,457 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60B for 26.66 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.