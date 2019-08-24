Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Trimmed Mohawk Inds (MHK) Position By $327,600; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 29.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 52,321 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 227,478 shares with $61.36M value, up from 175,157 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 339,060 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 27.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 7,000 shares with $883,000 value, down from 9,600 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 603,961 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,696 are owned by National Ser Wi. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 44 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 18,843 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 18,638 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 48,250 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 17,209 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Swiss State Bank reported 0.03% stake. Stone Run Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Columbia Asset Management holds 5,619 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 3,412 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.12% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nine Masts Capital holds 0.18% or 4,627 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp owns 11,689 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries’ EPS, Margins In Second Half – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. The insider BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $235,375. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M worth of stock.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $190.29 million for 10.65 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 35.61% above currents $112.09 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 18.76% above currents $264.4 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of WCG in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 126,125 were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Lc. Adage Prtnrs Gp Lc owns 62,400 shares. Moreover, Myriad Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,000 shares. Proshare Advisors stated it has 9,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 31,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas owns 170,338 shares. Westchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 88,929 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 196 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl reported 496 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 4,355 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability owns 35,641 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Co invested in 2.19M shares or 0.07% of the stock.