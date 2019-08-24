Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $734,800; Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Value Declined While Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 47,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 123,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 170,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 5.13M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 09/05/2018 – Mylan N.V. 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Lc has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 28,808 shares to 338,791 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 161,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,160 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 100,328 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 8,600 shares. 274,822 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. Greenwood Capital Associate Lc reported 37,577 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor Inc accumulated 74,192 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Co holds 17,592 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 0.32% or 30,905 shares. 16,539 are held by Richard C Young And. Putnam Fl Invest Management reported 1.59% stake. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 1,619 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 574,075 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Caprock Grp holds 4,497 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Waverton Invest Mgmt owns 632,058 shares for 5.51% of their portfolio.