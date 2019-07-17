Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $734,800; As Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Shares Declined, Holder Botty Investors Has Cut Its Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $169.62. About 177,355 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 111,971 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.85 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “First Quarter Rail Headcount Bucks Downward Trend – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street set to open flat as investors shrug off bank results – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 48,325 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company accumulated 69,711 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advisors has 2.47% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 125,170 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ledyard Bank & Trust has 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sageworth Company invested in 853 shares. Tradition Capital Management invested in 3,351 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Financial Advisory Grp invested in 0.15% or 3,182 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trb Advsr LP owns 76,000 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. South State Corp reported 0.9% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parsec Finance Mgmt reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.45M for 27.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce has 0.44% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 85,005 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,855 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tiedemann Limited Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 11,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.98% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 385,940 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Adage Cap Prns Gru Limited Com invested in 2.74M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Captrust Advisors reported 9,536 shares. Dupont Management Corp invested in 0.12% or 134,365 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.44% or 970,000 shares. Creative Planning has 51,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “H.I.G. BioHealth Partners Completes Sale of Vertiflex to Boston Scientific – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Guides to Double Digit EPS Growth Through 2020, PT Raised to $46 at Canaccord Genuity – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, BSX, MBNKF and HL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA Lowers Boston Scientific Revenue Estimates On FDA Warning, But Keeps Buy Rating – Benzinga” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.96 million activity. Pierce David A also sold $190,750 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares.