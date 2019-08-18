Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; Natixis Has Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 37.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 2,527 shares with $681,000 value, down from 4,027 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $367.91. About 841,563 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25

Natixis increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 16.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis acquired 97,329 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Natixis holds 680,847 shares with $130.65M value, up from 583,518 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $224.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Virgin Has a Space Torpedo — and Northrop Grumman Should Be Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0.07% or 4,213 shares. 79 are held by Motco. Holderness Invests Co accumulated 2,432 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 2,971 are held by Profund Advisors Llc. 2,200 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc. Canandaigua Retail Bank And holds 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 2,308 shares. Growth Management LP stated it has 2.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,720 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has 0.24% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Pnc Ser Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 577,273 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 23,561 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.28% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 221,676 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 544,069 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.40 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -1.42% below currents $367.91 stock price. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Company holds 25,532 shares. Moreover, Intact Investment has 0.53% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 77,600 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 222,619 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 3,669 shares stake. 2,739 were accumulated by Nadler Gru Inc. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 369,400 shares. Asset One Co holds 0.59% or 572,542 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2.04M shares. Milestone Grp Inc stated it has 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Point Tru And Fincl N A holds 0.21% or 2,127 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co reported 984,831 shares. Curbstone Finance holds 13,712 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc owns 118,449 shares. Menta Ltd Co holds 4,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 2.89M shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.19% above currents $203.65 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.