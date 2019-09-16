Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered Dycom Inds (DY) Holding; US Concrete (USCR) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 71.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 21,000 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock rose 13.10%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 8,340 shares with $491,000 value, down from 29,340 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 110,392 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has 0.81% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 110,055 shares. Prudential holds 21,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Utd Automobile Association owns 4,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,340 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Llc. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 7.18% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 6,000 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 5,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 105,881 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 388,797 shares. Piedmont Advsr invested in 0.01% or 3,990 shares. Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 506,267 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 69,213 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 435,562 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.36 million for 19.02 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

