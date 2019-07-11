Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $305,712; Bluemar Capital Management Stake in M & T Bk (MTB) Lowered by $3.81 Million as Stock Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,937 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $197.61. About 60,912 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 24,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $171.72. About 7,456 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 4,487 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sawgrass Asset Limited Company accumulated 3.14% or 398,849 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 5,617 shares. 31,197 were reported by Martin Currie. Suntrust Banks stated it has 220,649 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 20,100 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northeast Consultants reported 6,912 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has 1,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrow Fin reported 10,486 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 4,670 were accumulated by Orrstown Fincl Services. 2,099 are owned by Accredited Investors. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baillie Gifford And holds 0.01% or 52,929 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.94 million activity. $1.65M worth of stock was sold by King Darren J on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $4,148 were sold by Todaro Michael J. on Monday, February 11.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares to 74,965 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 90,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,151 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MTB’s profit will be $496.97 million for 11.60 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.38 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jones’ pay package rises 57 percent during first year as M&T Bank CEO – Buffalo Business First” on March 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How banks are helping workers affected by government shutdown – Baltimore Business Journal” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&T Realty Capital gets new head – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&T Bank Q4 beats as NII, NIM improve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.