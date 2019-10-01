Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $578,100 as Share Value Declined; Korea Investment Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 13,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.17. About 4.58 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 434,942 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.73M, down from 439,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $290.99. About 503,112 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 72,500 shares to 649,200 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.26 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific takes over manufacturing site in Ireland – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ametek to buy Gatan from Roper Technologies for $925M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Bumpy Growth Next Two Years For Nvidia? – Forbes” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P 500 Ends Lower as White House China Plan Spooks Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why You Shouldnâ€™t Wait to Buy NVIDIA Stock – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 3,011 shares to 2,277 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,030 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

