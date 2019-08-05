Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lifted Its Kla (KLAC) Stake by $773,500; Robertson Opportunity Capital Upped Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake by $3.07 Million; Market Value Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.43. About 490,383 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company's stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 52,869 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 7, 2019. Stocks Dip, REITs Rally After Fed Disappoints. Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 6, 2019. Beacon Roofing Supply Adds 4 New Branches in Q2 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08M.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares to 161,370 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,534 are owned by Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 157,076 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 70,308 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 80,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com reported 47,318 shares stake. Penn Cap Com reported 244,934 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 638,825 shares. 900 are held by Advisors Asset Management. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,813 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 1.36 million were accumulated by State Street. Morgan Stanley holds 32,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 11,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shanda Asset Holdg Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

KLA Announces New Defect Inspection and Review Portfolio. KLA-Tencor (KLAC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards? This is Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Great Dividend Stock. Earnings Preview: KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 8,848 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 605 shares in its portfolio. Fil invested in 0.36% or 1.94M shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Com holds 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 11,633 shares. Enterprise Fincl owns 86 shares. 37,627 are owned by Axa. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc owns 5,767 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,303 are held by Alps Inc. Grimes Com holds 0.79% or 83,976 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 212 shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 4,250 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 44,265 are owned by Brown Management. Foundry Partners Ltd holds 2,028 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc reported 5,689 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.