Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Increased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $628,340 as Stock Price Declined; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Its Stake

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 353 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $23.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1783.91. About 2.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 283,136 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18 million. $96.76 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. G2 Inv Prtn Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Strs Ohio has 8,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 2.15 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 16,722 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.25% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 352,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Omers Administration invested in 0% or 18,800 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Spitfire Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 217,500 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lc invested in 187,891 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Fil Limited reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerce Commercial Bank invested in 17,145 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 22,254 shares. Venator Cap invested in 213,809 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,400 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).