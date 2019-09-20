Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Increased Its Corning (GLW) Holding; Hwg Holdings LP Cut Its Veeva Sys Cl A Com (VEEV) Position by $986,742 as Shares Rose

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (VEEV) by 63.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 3,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 9,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.23. About 776,856 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 56,959 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 47,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 2.47 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,985 shares to 12,039 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 1,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.01 million for 90.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Veeva Quality & Regulatory Summit to Feature Top Consumer Goods, Chemical, and Cosmetics Companies – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Awards Additional $250 Million from Advanced Manufacturing Fund to Corning (GLW) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Are Investors Overreacting to Corningâ€™s Business Update? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corning names Life Sciences leader – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bed Bath & Beyond, Switch And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

