Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shorts Up By 39.83%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) had an increase of 39.83% in short interest. AE’s SI was 49,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 39.83% from 35,400 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s short sellers to cover AE’s short positions. The SI to Adams Resources & Energy Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock increased 4.04% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 1,462 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) has declined 16.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: AE May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – JOSH C. ANDERS, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – ANDERS WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT POSITION UNTIL MID-APRIL 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy Names Sharon Davis Interim CFO; 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy CFO Josh Anders to Resign; 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q Rev $387.3M; 12/03/2018 Adams Resources 4Q Rev $408.5M; 15/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 49.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 3,010 shares with $1.15M value, down from 6,010 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $187.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $333.42. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $137.40 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. It has a 20.47 P/E ratio. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 770 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,320 activity. $10,179 worth of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was bought by Ohmart Tracy E. Pressler Townes G. bought $17,141 worth of stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.59 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.