Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $935,376 as Share Price Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Increased Stake

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 149.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 37,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 48,383 shares to 480 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,764 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 2.41% or 5.88M shares. 2,933 are held by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability. Gateway Advisers holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 373,255 shares. 40,316 are held by Scott And Selber. Trexquant Inv LP invested in 22,532 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Scotia Cap invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,917 shares. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 1,954 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,230 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Limited Co accumulated 261,682 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 6,891 are held by Bahl & Gaynor.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,627 shares. Df Dent & Commerce holds 0.3% or 146,488 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 8,072 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd accumulated 151,032 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 818,552 shares. Epoch Partners owns 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.30M shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd holds 0.73% or 7,085 shares. 10,901 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Grassi Mngmt stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Telos Inc invested in 0.7% or 21,477 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 3,185 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 85,958 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 7,418 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares to 8,664 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).