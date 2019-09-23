Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding; Paycom Software (PAYC) SI Decreased By 3.8%

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 61.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,913 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 6,890 shares with $227,000 value, down from 17,803 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $8.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 1.92M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) had a decrease of 3.8% in short interest. PAYC’s SI was 3.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.8% from 3.55M shares previously. With 723,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)’s short sellers to cover PAYC’s short positions. The SI to Paycom Software Inc’s float is 7.06%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $216.39. About 133,445 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paycom Software has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209’s average target is -3.42% below currents $216.39 stock price. Paycom Software had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $246 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 80.92 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsrs Lc stated it has 3,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac stated it has 15,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cwm Limited Com reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 0.25% or 323,720 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 323,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California Public Employees Retirement System has 368,435 shares. 784,872 are held by Water Island Capital Limited Liability Corp. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 7.93 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd reported 93,900 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hilton Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). D E Shaw & Com has 5.93 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 3,003 shares to 8,003 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 22,539 shares and now owns 61,050 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Bolsters Investment in its Channel Partners – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo CEO pulls in $75.93M from stock sale – BizWest” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.