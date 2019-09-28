Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stake; Hhr Asset Management Has Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 2.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 8,410 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 300,396 shares with $25.22M value, down from 308,806 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $144.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 27.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 5,000 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 4.46%. The Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 13,400 shares with $885,000 value, down from 18,400 last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 331,066 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 3,905 shares to 15,840 valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 15,446 shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In was raised too.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.02 million for 15.06 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.41’s average target is 10.94% above currents $92.31 stock price. Nike had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, September 25. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 4. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $10500 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral”.

